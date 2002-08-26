First-half ad spending stronger than expected

CMR announced today that ad spending in various key measured media dipped just 0.2 percent, to $53.7 billion for first half 2002 from $53.8 billion in the comparable period in 2001.

According to CMR, the Taylor Nelson Sofres unit formerly known as Competitive Media Reporting, spot TV gained 4 percent, to $7.2 billion; network TV alone rose 4.2 percent, to nearly $10.4 billion; and Spanish-language network TV grew 26.7 percent, to $959 million.

Cable, however, dropped 9.7 percent, to $4.9 billion, and syndication plunged 12.6 percent, to $1.4 billion.

General Motors Corp. remained the top measured-media ad spender despite holding its expenditures virtually even with the 2001 initial half, CMR noted.

Verizon Communications, hiking its measured-media outlays by 38.4 percent, posted the half's biggest jump "far and away," as CMR put it.

Procter & Gamble, which boosted its spending by nearly 24 percent, and Pfizer Inc., up nearly 22 percent, were the half's other strong gainers, CMR said.

On the down side: Philip Morris Cos., Ford Motor Co. and DaimlerChrysler.

Nielsen Media Research's Monitor Plus earlier this month had put first-half measured-media ad spending up 2.3 percent.