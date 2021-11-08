First Group of PBS Stations Launched on DirecTV Stream

The first group of public broadcasting stations to appear on DirecTV stream are being launched early this week by the virtual multichannel video programming distributor.

DirecTV Stream and PBS reached a deal to stream PBS member stations in October.

The stations coming on line this week are WETA-TV, Washington, D.C.; KAWB-TV and KWCM-TV, Minneapolis; KSMN, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; WPBT-TV Miami; WXEL-TV, West Palm Beach; KRMA-TV Denver; KTSC-TV, Colorado Springs, Colorado; WVIZ-TV, Cleveland and KVIE-TV Sacramento.

Eventually, DirecTV Stream plans to carry hundreds of PBS stations. Because there are multiple PBS stations in many markets, making carrying and coordinating them complicated, DireCTV stream is only the second vMVPD to carry the public TV stations. YouTube TV was the first.

With the addition of PBS and its affiliates, subscribers will be able to stream locally produced shows including Masterpiece, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline and PBS NewsHour.

DirecTV and DirecTV Stream also started carrying the PBS Kids 24/7 channel earlier this year.

PBS Kids programming includes Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Molly Of Denali, Odd Squad, Pinkalicious & Peterrific and Wild Kratts.