First Emmy Presenters Named

While Jon Stewart would be a popular choice to host this year’s Emmys, his fans at least will get to see him as a presenter at the Sept. 18 ceremony on CBS.

Joining The Daily Show’s Stewart in the first batch of announced presenters are Two and a Half Men co-stars Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen, 24’s Kiefer Sutherland and Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay.

Rounding out the list is Halle Berry, Emmy-nominated this year for two television movies: ABC’s Oprah Winfrey-produced Their Eyes Were Watching God, and as executive producer of HBO’s Lackawanna Blues.