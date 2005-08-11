First Emmy Presenters Named
By Ben Grossman
While Jon Stewart would be a popular choice to host this year’s Emmys, his fans at least will get to see him as a presenter at the Sept. 18 ceremony on CBS.
Joining The Daily Show’s Stewart in the first batch of announced presenters are Two and a Half Men co-stars Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen, 24’s Kiefer Sutherland and Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay.
Rounding out the list is Halle Berry, Emmy-nominated this year for two television movies: ABC’s Oprah Winfrey-produced Their Eyes Were Watching God, and as executive producer of HBO’s Lackawanna Blues.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.