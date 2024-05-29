First ‘Blippi’ FAST Channel Launches on Samsung TV Plus
55 hours of content available
Candle Media’s Moonbug Entertainment unit said it launched its first free ad-supported streaming channel featuring its kid show Blippi on Samsung TV Plus.
The new channel became available Wednesday in the U.S. It will be in Canada soon after.
“The way families enjoy entertainment today is evolving. So we’re thrilled to launch our first free, 24/7 ad-supported streaming channel on Samsung TV Plus,” said Dan’l Hewitt, head of global partnerships at Moonbug Entertainment. “New and existing fans now have a new way to join Blippi’s adventures.”
The channel will feature more than 55 hours of Blippi content.
“Demand for high-impact, compliant connected television advertising continues to grow. So Moonbug will take the advertising media to market for brands and agencies for the channel,” Hewitt said.
Candle Media is run by Co-CEO Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, both former senior executives at Disney.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.