First ‘Blippi’ FAST Channel Launches on Samsung TV Plus

Candle Media’s Moonbug Entertainment unit said it launched its first free ad-supported streaming channel featuring its kid show Blippi on Samsung TV Plus.

The new channel became available Wednesday in the U.S. It will be in Canada soon after.

“The way families enjoy entertainment today is evolving. So we’re thrilled to launch our first free, 24/7 ad-supported streaming channel on Samsung TV Plus,” said Dan’l Hewitt, head of global partnerships at Moonbug Entertainment. “New and existing fans now have a new way to join Blippi’s adventures.”

The channel will feature more than 55 hours of Blippi content.

“Demand for high-impact, compliant connected television advertising continues to grow. So Moonbug will take the advertising media to market for brands and agencies for the channel,” Hewitt said.

Candle Media is run by Co-CEO Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, both former senior executives at Disney.