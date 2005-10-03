Firming Up First Amendment Week

The NAB Education Foundation (NABEF) and The Media Institute are firming up plans for Freedom of Speech Week (Oct. 17-23).

Events planned for the week include an NABEF luncheon and panel discussion at the Press Club in Washington and The Media Institute's annual awards banquet saluting Fox News Channel architect Roger Ailes and Hearst-Argyle President David Barrett.

Also participating in the week are the American Association of Advertising Agencies, American Bar Association, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

