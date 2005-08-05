The Firm and ZenithOptimedia Team Up

LA-based talent management company The Firm and London-based media service agency ZenithOptimedia Group are partnering to develop brand-integration and entertainment opportunities for ZenithOptimedia clients. The companies first interacted when The Firm directly handled Toyota’s integration into NBC's reality boxing show, The Contender. Toyota is a ZenithOptimedia client.

“Most of the brands out there today are really looking for ways to enter this branded entertainment area and asking their agencies for ways to do that,” Firm Chairman Rich Frank told B&C. “Some agencies are building up full departments internally, but what Zenith decided to do was to use us for our contacts in Hollywood. [Agencies] have to be doing this to service their clients and change up the media mix a bit because the 30-second spots just aren’t what they used to be.”

According to Frank, The Firm is looking over brand briefs now from Zenith clients, and will begin “meeting with producers and writers and production companies and see what ideas and opportunities there are for the upcoming season.”

Other ZenithOptimedia clients include General Mills, Hewlett Packard, Procter & Gamble, JP Morgan Chase, Lexus, L’Oreal, Nestlé, Scion and Verizon. Zenith is owned by Publicis Group.