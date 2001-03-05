Firing offense

W LS-TV Chicago management said last week that the culprits who defaced walls inside its Disney-occupied building with swastikas remained unidentified. The incident-first reported by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Robert Feder-was referred to the Chicago police's hate-crimes unit. "If it was one of my employees," said WLS President and General Manager Emily Barr, "he or she will be fired." Barr said that, although all the swastikas appeared in space used by ABC-owned WLS-TV , there are numerous people connected to other Disney-owned businesses in the building.