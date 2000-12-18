FireStream Offers Live Webcasting
Version 1.5 of Digital Lava's FireStream encoding station offers live-Webcasting functionality and expanded streaming capabilities. It allows users to encode real-time, multiple data formats and bit rates concurrently. It also can handle live Webcasting in a choice of four RealNetworks or Windows Media streams and the option of adding a fifth MPEG-1 or MPEG-2 stream.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.