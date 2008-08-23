Fired Philly Anchor Pleads Guilty

Former KYW Philadelphia anchor Larry Mendte pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a single felony count related to hacking former co-anchor Alycia Lane's personal e-mail account. He is charged with accessing Lane's e-mail more than 500 times over the course of two-plus years. Some of the personal information was leaked to the Philadelphia Daily News.

Federal prosecutors agreed not to make recommendations as to whether he should be sentenced to prison, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer, though Judge Mary McLaughlin could still impose a sentence. Mendte was fired from the CBS-owned station in June. Lane was let go earlier in the year following a late-night incident with an NYPD officer, and some other embarrassing incidents.