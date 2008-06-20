Fired KYW Anchor Claims Gender Discrimination

Former Philadelphia anchor Alycia Lane is suing her former employer KYW, alleging that the station damaged her reputation.

Lane was let go from the CBS O&O in January after a number of incidents, including being charged for striking an NYPD officer during a traffic stop, that led KYW president/general manager Michael Colleran to conclude that she’d too often become news instead of merely reporting it.

“After assessing the overall impact of a series of incidents resulting from judgments she has made, we have concluded that it would be impossible for Alycia to continue to report the news,” Colleran said at the time of her dismissal, “as she, herself, has become the focus of so many news stories.”

Lane had been the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. anchor, joining the station in 2003. Late last month, her former co-anchor, Larry Mendte, became the target of an FBI investigation after he’d allegedly used Lane’s e-mail password to access her emails. She’d also landed in hot water after reportedly emailing risqué photos of herself to NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen.

According to the AP, the lawsuit says KYW demanded Lane appear on air with Phil McGraw in 2004 and suggested that she talk about her past relationships. She said she understood that inappropriate personal elements would be removed, but footage of her crying about her divorce was included. Lane also alleges KYW made her appear on McGraw’s show a second time, against her wishes.

Lane’s lawsuit also alleges that KYW management had a pattern of "deep-seated gender-discriminatory animus" toward female employees, says the AP.

The station believes the claims are without merit, and says it will defend the case vigorously in court.