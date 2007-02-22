FiOS TV To Carry Revver Videos

Verizon says its new FiOS TV service will begin carrying user-generated content from Revver, an online marketplace for viral videos, by later this year.

The free Revver on-demand content, which will first launch on Verizon’s Surround broadband entertainment portal by the end of the first quarter, will be integrated into FiOS TV's new interactive program guide and will include categories on Revver.com such as Editor’s Picks, Viral Video Classics, Extreme Sports, Laughs, Animation and Cute Overdose. Revver will provide the best user-generated video clips daily to Verizon, which already carries Revver content on its Verizon Wireless V Cast service.

“We’re joining with Revver to bring the user-generated video phenomenon to the TV set,” said Marilyn O’Connell, Verizon senior vice president of video solutions, in a statement. “Backed by Verizon’s technology, we’ll make it easy for our FiOS TV and broadband customers to enjoy the best of the cutting-edge videos that Revver is known for. This is just another way that FiOS continues to distinguish itself from old-fashioned TV.”

Revver, which claims to be the first online video service to compensate users for sharing content online and says it does not accept copyright-infringing content, splits net revenue 50/50 with the users who produce its videos. The company says it now will share advertising revenue with users who have agreed to allow their content to be featured via Verizon's FiOS TV and broadband services.

