FiOS Snags Tribune Stations

Verizon has signed a carriage deal with Tribune's Superstation WGN that also includes retransmission consent for its 26 analog and digital TV stations.

WGN is already available on Verizon's inaugural FiOS video service in Keller, Texas, which launched Sept. 22 with 330 channels, and will now be part of the package in other planned rollouts in Texas and elsewhere.

That elsewhere includes 21 more franchises in Texas, as well as in New York and Virginia.

Just last week, Verizon struck a deal with Scripps Networks--HGTV, Food Network, Shop at Home, etc.--that included Scripps TV stations.

It also has programming/retrans deals with NBC Universal and Disney-ABC that includes their owned stations.

Verizon has said it will have its FiOS service deployed in 400,000 households by the end of next year.

