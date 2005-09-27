FiOS Moves To Fairfax

Verizon's FiOS franchises are coming thick and fast.

Joining the Village of Massapequa Park, N.Y., which approved the telco's franchise for fiber-delivered TV service Monday, was high-profile Fairfax County, Va., a suburb of Washinton.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to approve Verizon's bid to offer video service in the county in competition to Cox and Comcast.

The franchise could be a showcase for telco price and service competition to cable because Fairfax is home to numerous legislators and other high-profile government officials.According to Merni Fitzgerald, spokesman for the Fairfax County Government, Verizon plans to have service up and running to some areas of the county as early as the end of this year, but only has to match Cox and Comcast's baseline percentage of subs, 85% of homes in the franchise, by 2012.

Verizon's franchise essentially mirrors that of Cox, the primary provider. .