FiOS Launches in York, VA

Filed at 10:09 a.m. EST on March 3, 2009

A little over two weeks after the York (VA) County Board of Supervisors approved its franchise, Verizon says it has begun offering FiOS TV in some parts of the county.

Verizon says its multichannel video service is available to about 2,800 homes in five communities.

Verizon says the service is now available in some part of California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia and Washington state.