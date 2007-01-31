FiOS Launches In D.C. Suburb
Verizon Wednesday launched its FiOS fiber-to-the home TV service in Prince Georges County, Md.
The service will be offered to about 56,000 homes to start with.
The service launched in 2006 and is available in parts of Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery counties, all suburbs of Washington.
