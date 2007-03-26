FIOS To Launch Local Channel

Verizon's FiOS has been taking on the cable industry with its multichannel video service, and now it is looking to add a local news channel.

The telephone company plans to unveil "a new breed of TV channel" FiOS1, on March 29. The channel will serve the Washington metro area. It is billing the the move as the first "Verizon-owned-and-operated TV channel in the country"--and likely not the last.

Delivered by fiber optic cable to the home as part of the FiOS service, the 24/7 channel will carry local news, traffic, weather, and sports. The programming will include some games from area college hoop teams like Final Four-bound Georgetown and last year's Final Four team, George Mason.

It will also feature programming from "citizen video journalists."