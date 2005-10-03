FiOS Gets Scripps Nets, Stations

Verizon has lined up yet another programming partner for its FiOS telco video service.

Scripps Networks is the latest, contibuting HGTV, Food Network, DIY Network, Fine Living, Great American Country and Shop at Home, as well as HD versions of Food and HGTV and VOD programming.

The deal also includes Scripps' consent for FiOS to retransmit Scripps TV stations, which are ABC affiliates.

Prior FiOS programming agreements with NBC Universal Cable included retransmission consent for NBC O&O's, as did its Disney content deal for ABC O&O's.FiOS launched Sept. 22 in Keller, Tex., with a whopping 330 channels. The company has also applied for a statewide franchise there per a new Texas law.