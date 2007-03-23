FiOS Comes To California

Verizon said on Friday its FiOS multichannel video service is now available to an additional 129,000 homes in California in 12 cities and four counties.

According to the company, it now reaches 350,000 homes in the state and is targeting a total of 500,000 by the end of the year.

Verizon attributes the boost in homes to California's passage of a video franchise reform law . Verizon had pushed for a national law easing franchise entry, but at the same time has been working on the state level for passage of similar laws.

FiOS' premium package costs $42.99 per month for 200 channels.

