Fiorile Upped to CEO of Dispatch Broadcast Parent

Michael Fiorile, president and COO of the Dispatch Printing

Company, has been promoted to CEO.





Fiorile, past chairman of the NBC affiliates board, is also

president and CEO of subsidiary Dispatch Broadcast Group.





Joseph Gallo, executive VP of Dispatch Printing Company, takes

over Fiorile's COO title.





John F. Wolfe, former CEO, continues his present role as

chairman of the parent company and publisher of the Columbus Dispatch.

"Our company is fortunate to have such proven executives and community

leaders to guide the future growth of our businesses," Wolfe said.





Fiorile joined the company in 1994 as president and CEO of

Dispatch Broadcast Group, overseeing all television, radio and cable

operations.





He was named B&C's Broadcaster of the Year in 2012 and

serves on the boards of the Newspaper Association of America, CBS Television

Affiliates (vice chair), BMI, Television Operators Caucus, TVB, NAB and the

Broadcasters Foundation.