Fiorile Upped to CEO of Dispatch Broadcast Parent
Michael Fiorile, president and COO of the Dispatch Printing
Company, has been promoted to CEO.
Fiorile, past chairman of the NBC affiliates board, is also
president and CEO of subsidiary Dispatch Broadcast Group.
Joseph Gallo, executive VP of Dispatch Printing Company, takes
over Fiorile's COO title.
John F. Wolfe, former CEO, continues his present role as
chairman of the parent company and publisher of the Columbus Dispatch.
"Our company is fortunate to have such proven executives and community
leaders to guide the future growth of our businesses," Wolfe said.
Fiorile joined the company in 1994 as president and CEO of
Dispatch Broadcast Group, overseeing all television, radio and cable
operations.
He was named B&C's Broadcaster of the Year in 2012 and
serves on the boards of the Newspaper Association of America, CBS Television
Affiliates (vice chair), BMI, Television Operators Caucus, TVB, NAB and the
Broadcasters Foundation.
