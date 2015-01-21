Fiorile Named TVB Chairman

Michael Fiorile, vice chairman and CEO of Dispatch Broadcast Group, has been named chairman at the trade association TVB for 2015-2016. A member of TVB’s board since 2006, Fiorile succeeds Bill Fine, WCVB Boston president and general manager.

“We look forward to the benefits of Michael’s further involvement in TVB,” said Steve Lanzano, TVB president and CEO. “Throughout his time as a board member and his years of management leadership in the industry, Michael has been a strong advocate for the power of local broadcast TV and his knowledge and expertise has helped to grow our medium into the powerful platform for advertisers it is today.”

Lanzano singled out Fine’s “leadership and guidance” the past two years. “We’re grateful that we will continue to benefit from his active participation with TVB and on its executive committee,” said Lanzano.

Fiorile joined Dispatch in 1994, overseeing all television, radio and cable. He has also been president and CEO of The Dispatch Printing Company since 2013

“I’m honored to follow Bill Fine’s tremendous leadership of TVB and assume the role of chairman as we continue to work and advocate for important initiatives that will benefit our nearly 700 member stations,” he said. “Most importantly, TVB is committed to enhancing our members’ local sales efforts with tools, data and services that leverage the unrivaled reach and engagement that broadcast TV delivers to brand managers and marketers among all media options. A key component of these efforts has been TVB’s advocacy work related to the adoption of Live + Same Day ratings, as they have been consistently proven to be equivalent to the national C3 standard, thereby allowing every viewer to be properly valued by advertisers.”

Fiorile is chairman of the CBS Television affiliates board, and is a director on the boards at BMI, Television Operators Caucus, National Association of Broadcasters, the Broadcasters Foundation and the Newspaper Association of America. Fiorile was named 2012 Broadcaster of the Year by B&C.