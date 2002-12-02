`Fine' time for DTV

Beginning this week, the 71 commercial TV stations admonished by the Federal

Communications Commission for failing to launch digital service must be on the

air with digital TV or face the possibility of fines.

This past spring, the FCC reprimanded the stations for not justifying their

failure to offer digital as of the May 1, 2002, deadline.

Another 772 of the 1,315 commercial stations got six-month extensions that

have now expired.

Second extensions have been requested by 507, with 62 so far given the

additional half-year.

The rest are under review.

Any of the 71 admonished stations that failed to go digital by Dec. 1 can be

issued notices of apparent liability for fines and required to meet a series of

30-day construction milestones.

Any of those stations still without digital signals six months from now

could have their construction permits yanked.