Fine moves to Media Access

Media Access Project has hired Evelyn Fine as its vice president for strategic development, a new position at the non-profit communications law firm.

Fine will be responsible for working with foundations, other donors and the media as well as designing long-term development and strategies. Fine, who has 20 years of non-profit management experience, comes to MAP from the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington. She also has worked at PBS.

She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University and has two masters' degrees from Harvard University.

- Paige Albiniak