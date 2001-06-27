Fine moves to Media Access
Media Access Project has hired Evelyn Fine as its vice president for strategic development, a new position at the non-profit communications law firm.
Fine will be responsible for working with foundations, other donors and the media as well as designing long-term development and strategies. Fine, who has 20 years of non-profit management experience, comes to MAP from the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington. She also has worked at PBS.
She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University and has two masters' degrees from Harvard University.
- Paige Albiniak
