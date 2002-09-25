Fine Living through satellites
Scripps Networks' upstart lifestyle channel, Fine Living, sealed a distribution deal Tuesday with DirecTV Inc. that adds 10.7 million new subcribers.
The direct-broadcast satellite company will launch Fine Living Oct. 1 on its "Total Choice" package,
its most widely distributed tier.
Also Tuesday, DirecTV's Airborne service and JetBlue unveiled plans to offer
WNBC-TV New York and Telemundo on JetBlue flights. Both services are owned by
NBC.
DirecTV currently offers NBC-owned MSNBC and CNBC on JetBlue flights.
