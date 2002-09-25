Fine Living through satellites

Scripps Networks' upstart lifestyle channel, Fine Living, sealed a distribution deal Tuesday with DirecTV Inc. that adds 10.7 million new subcribers.

The direct-broadcast satellite company will launch Fine Living Oct. 1 on its "Total Choice" package,

its most widely distributed tier.

Also Tuesday, DirecTV's Airborne service and JetBlue unveiled plans to offer

WNBC-TV New York and Telemundo on JetBlue flights. Both services are owned by

NBC.

DirecTV currently offers NBC-owned MSNBC and CNBC on JetBlue flights.