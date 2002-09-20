Fine Living rolls out in NYC
New Yorkers are about to get a dose of Fine Living. The Scripps Network
lifestyle channel is rolling out to Time Warner Cable digital subscribers in the
New York area Sept. 24, giving Fine Living 500,000 new homes.
Next year, Time Warner will distribute another Scripps channel, Do It
Yourself, to its New York digital customers.
