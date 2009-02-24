Fine Living Network Sets Spring Lineup

Fine Living is doing some spring inventory with a slate of new original series and episodes on the way in March and April, from home makeover shows to living green.



The Fix, which debuts April 1 at 9 p.m. is a new home makeover show in which the hosts “punk” homeowners with an outlandish makeover before revealing to them the actual makeover. How to Find a Husband, a show in which a single woman in her 30s quits her job and tries to date and find a husband in just ten weeks, debuts April 9 at 10 p.m. April 13 marks the debut of style show Closet Cases, with celebrity stylist Lloyd Boston as host.



FLN is also unveiling a number of new specials next month. Host Robert Dorian goes on a night-long eating extravaganza on After Midnight: Miami (debuting March 5 at 1 p.m.), exploring Miami’s diverse foods and checking on what the city’s celebrity-circuit dines on. Another installment of the show, After Midnight: Vegas debuts at 1 p.m. on March 11. Cooking Clubs, a show about social circles around the country who put their culinary skills to the test, debuts March 11 at 1 p.m.



April is a marathon month with Down the Aisle and Up the Creek, a block of programming about weddings (or post-wedding) near-disasters and potential nightmares, airs April 11 from 3-6 p.m. A fashion block, All About the Dress, airs in the same timeslot Saturday, April 18. And Brides Gone Bad, another marathon about wedding crises, launched April 25 and 26 from 3-6 p.m.



The network is also premiering a new original series and a special as part of their Earth Day marathon on April 22. Green With Envy, airing from 1-4 p.m. on Earth Day, helps viewers analyze green household products, clothes, cosmetics, and furniture. In the evening, FLN debuts Big Green Lies, featuring environmental activist Jeffrey Hollender as he explores the myths and realities of green living.