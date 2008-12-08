Fine Living Network Goes Into the 'Closet'

'Style Guy' Lloyd Boston is going into the closet for a new show on FLN (Fine Living Network).



The series, Closet Cases, will have Boston providing fashion tips to sartorially-challenged men and women, adding a “pop” of bold color here, removing a stocking there.



The 10 p.m., half-hour series will air Monday nights starting April 13.



FLN has committed to 13 episodes of the show, which is produced by CLTV.