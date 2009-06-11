Fine Living Network, Fitness Magazine Team Up to Get Viewers Fit

Fine Living Network and Fitness magazine are partnering through 2010 as part of a promotional campaign geared towards helping viewers get healthy. The campaign will tie in with two of the network's primetime series, The Biggest Loser and Bulging Brides.

This month the campaign is rolling out co-branded interstitial segments on The Biggest Loser called "25 Best Ways to Start Getting Fit Today," a series of original spots featuring Fitness experts. Fitness is providing readers with Fine Living tune-in information in the magazine as well as on its website and e-newsletter.

In January 2010, a Fitness expert will appear in an episode of Bulging Brides to help the featured bride lose weight. The bride's success will be featured in the magazine. The Fitness web site will also feature a "Bridal Bootcamp" workout and additional Bulging Brides tune-in information.

"This relationship with Fitness underscores our commitment to provide viewers with entertainment they can use," said FLN's GM Chad Youngblood. "In addition, it gives FLN the opportunity to talk to Fitness magazine's readers about how FLN can help inspire them to reach their personal fitness goals."