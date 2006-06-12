Fine Living Looks Fore! New Host

Cable network Fine Living will comb the links looking for a new host for The Wandering Golfer, its series on golf around the world.

Chad Maulsby, who has hosted the series for the last year and a half, is exiting to spend more time with his newly adopted child.

The channel is soliciting applications and videotapes over the Internet for the chance to "putt'er" around the globe (their pun, not ours).

The cut-off for applications is Sept. 15, with the new host announced in November.

In the interests of amortizing that host-seeking process, Fine Living will get two specials out of the search, one on the selection process itself and a B&C editor's nominee for best blooper special title: The Wandering Golfer: Mulligans.

