Fine Living to Fly With 'Wingman'

Fine Living Network will debut Wingman, a new reality dating series, on Feb. 10 of next year.

The series features comedian and relationship columnist Michael Somerville (Glamour's “Jake”) guiding dating-challenged folks through the emotional flak of trying to start a relationship.

A wingman is defined by the channel as "Someone who assists in the courtship or flirtation of another, usually by deflecting or otherwise befriending those in the company of the intended." But Somerville will also take the date-challenged participants under his wing.

The half-hour show is a weekly show (13 episodes) airing at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays. It is produced by City Lights Media.