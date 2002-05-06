Fine Living curls up with The Journal
Fine Living, Scripps Networks' new digital lifestyle network, is partnering
with The Wall Street Journal on a new original series inspired by the
paper's Weekend Journal.
The series will highlight the Weekend Journal's popular feature
columns.
The yet-to-be-named show will hit this fall.
