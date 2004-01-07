Fine Living Checks Reality

Scripps Networks’ lifestyle channel Fine Living is undertaking what network chief Ken Solomon calls "real reality" with its new Your Reality Checked series. The show will follow people who set out to realize dreams, like opening a bed and breakfast, and the harsh realities they face in the endeavor.

Your Reality Checked is "not reality where you win millions of dollars or a fantasy date," Solomon said Tuesday in Los Angeles. Rather, he adds, "it is where dreams come face-to-face with reality." The 13-episode series will launch in March.

Fine Living is also teaming up with The Wall Street Journal for a new series culled from the paper’s weekend section. The series of monthly, hour-long shows will begin in May.