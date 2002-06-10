Fine Living adds two

Fine Living -- Scripps Networks' latest lifestyle network, which debuted in

March -- is adding two new series to its original programming lineup.

The new shows are Simplify Your Life, a half-hour show on ways to

organize and pare down, and Born American, an hour-long program on

American classics from Barbie to Fender Guitars.

Fine Living also renewed four current series: Radical Sabbatical,

Your Private Island, The Genuine Article and Breathing

Room.