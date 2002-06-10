Fine Living adds two
Fine Living -- Scripps Networks' latest lifestyle network, which debuted in
March -- is adding two new series to its original programming lineup.
The new shows are Simplify Your Life, a half-hour show on ways to
organize and pare down, and Born American, an hour-long program on
American classics from Barbie to Fender Guitars.
Fine Living also renewed four current series: Radical Sabbatical,
Your Private Island, The Genuine Article and Breathing
Room.
