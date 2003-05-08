Fine Living adds four

Scripps Networks lifestyle digi-net Fine Living is adding four new

shows.

The Wine Show features a female master sommelier instructing regular

people on how to buy and appreciate wine, and iDESIGN celebrates modern

classic designs, like the iMac and the VW Bug. Both shows are slated for the third

quarter.

Coming in June: Born American, a look at American-made pop-culture

icons from Coca-Cola to Monopoly; and Best for Less, a guide to finding

the finest products and services for less.