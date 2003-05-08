Fine Living adds four
Scripps Networks lifestyle digi-net Fine Living is adding four new
shows.
The Wine Show features a female master sommelier instructing regular
people on how to buy and appreciate wine, and iDESIGN celebrates modern
classic designs, like the iMac and the VW Bug. Both shows are slated for the third
quarter.
Coming in June: Born American, a look at American-made pop-culture
icons from Coca-Cola to Monopoly; and Best for Less, a guide to finding
the finest products and services for less.
