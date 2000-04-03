Finding Geena Davis
Geena Davis has been cast in the lead of the ABC comedy pilot Lost and Found. Davis, who won an Oscar for 1988's The Accidental Tourist, will play a New York City party planner who falls in love with a suburban widower with two children. The pilot, from co-owned Touchstone Television, has been given a 22-episode commitment for the 2000-01 season. Davis will also serve as an executive producer
