Finding Ellen
Warner Bros. Domestic Television's new syndie talker, The Ellen DeGeneres
Show, is getting a lot of promotion from an unexpected source: The Walt Disney Co.
Finding Nemo, Disney's most recent venture with computer-generated
animator Pixar Animation Studios, has movie-goers talking about DeGeneres' hilarious turn as a
lion-hearted fish long on loyalty but short on short-term memory.
With her new show launching in the fall, the additional buzz is like getting
co-op dollars from the competition.
