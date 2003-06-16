Finding Ellen

Warner Bros. Domestic Television's new syndie talker, The Ellen DeGeneres

Show, is getting a lot of promotion from an unexpected source: The Walt Disney Co.

Finding Nemo, Disney's most recent venture with computer-generated

animator Pixar Animation Studios, has movie-goers talking about DeGeneres' hilarious turn as a

lion-hearted fish long on loyalty but short on short-term memory.

With her new show launching in the fall, the additional buzz is like getting

co-op dollars from the competition.