Finch Named WRTV News Director

Former WISH Indianapolis News Director Kevin Finch was named news director across town at WRTV.

Finch starts April 11.

His hiring was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter.

Finch departed WISH in June 2009, reports Gevers, and has been freelancing. He replaces Sheldon Ripson at WRTV.

McGraw-Hill owns WRTV, an ABC affiliate.

Larry Blackerby took over the GM job at WRTV in January.