Finance reform passes sans discount ad rate

The Senate Wednesday passed 60-40 sweeping campaign-finance reform, which

the president is expected to sign.

The bill contains no discount ad rate provisions, which Sen. Robert

Torricelli (D-N.J.) had been pushing but the House axed last month.

The bill attempts to curtail unlimited corporate donations, known as 'soft

money.'

Observers expect various interest groups -- including the

American Civil Liberties Union and the National Rifle Association -- to

challenge the law in court.