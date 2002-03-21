Finance reform passes sans discount ad rate
The Senate Wednesday passed 60-40 sweeping campaign-finance reform, which
the president is expected to sign.
The bill contains no discount ad rate provisions, which Sen. Robert
Torricelli (D-N.J.) had been pushing but the House axed last month.
The bill attempts to curtail unlimited corporate donations, known as 'soft
money.'
Observers expect various interest groups -- including the
American Civil Liberties Union and the National Rifle Association -- to
challenge the law in court.
