Finale, reunion to cap Survivor: Africa
CBS will end the third edition of Survivor, Survivor: Africa,
with a two-hour finale Jan. 10.
A Survivor: Africa reunion show, hosted once again by CBS' The
Early Show anchor Bryant Gumbel, will follow the two-hour finale (8 p.m. to
10 p.m. EST/PST) at 10 p.m., CBS executives said.
