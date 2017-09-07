Final Season of ‘Portlandia’ Starts on IFC Jan. 18

Portlandia returns for its eighth and final season Thursday, Jan. 18 on IFC. The sketch comedy show was created by Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein and Jonathan Krisel, and is a satire of life in Portland, Ore. Lorne Michaels executive produces.



Season eight will consist of 10 episodes. Broadway Video is producing.



Guest stars in the new season include Rachel Bloom (My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), John Corbett (Sex and the City), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca), John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish). Musician guests include singer-songwriter Kurt Vile, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Henry Rollins, former frontman of Black Flag.



Returning guest stars include Ed Begley Jr., Jeff Goldblum, Natasha Lyonne and Kyle MacLachlan.



Armisen, Brownstein and Krisel are executive producers, as are Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer and Alice Mathias, along with Karey Dornetto and Graham Wagner. Megan Neuringer and Phoebe Robinson join the writing team. Bill Benz and Carrie Brownstein return to direct along with new directors Graham Wagner and Lance Bangs.



Portlandia is shot entirely on location in Portland, Ore.