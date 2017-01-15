TCA: IFC to End ‘Portlandia’ After Eight Seasons

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — IFC will end its long-running comedy series Portlandia after its eighth and final season, the network announced Saturday during its TCA winter press tour presentation.

The Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein and Jonathan Krisel-created series will return in 2018. The series has been the network’s signature show since it launched in 2011.

The show is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Broadway Video.