Final Season of ‘Veep’ on HBO March 31

HBO comedy Veep is back for its seventh and final season March 31. Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as Selina Meyer, the former vice president and president.

The cast includes Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott and Timothy C. Simons.

Season seven sees Meyer eyeing the presidency again, and “trying to gain traction in early primary states, wooing uber-wealthy donors while navigating threats from primary challengers, including aide-turned-congressman Jonah Ryan,” according to HBO.

Armando Iannucci created the show. David Mandel, Chris Godsick and Frank Rich executive produce Veep. Louis-Dreyfus is a producer.