Final Season of ‘The Affair’ on Showtime Aug. 25

The fifth and final season of drama The Affair starts on Showtime Aug. 25. Sarah Treem created the show and Dominic West, Maura Tierney and Sanaa Lathan are in the cast.

Anna Paquin has joined the cast for season five.

Season five finds the characters coming to terms with the consequences of their choices as they make the realization that if they really want to change their futures, they must first face the past. Helen (Tierney) has an intoxicating affair with a movie star (guest star Claes Bang). Noah (West) has to swallow his pride and jealousy and step in to take care of his family in her absence. Paquin stars as Alison and Cole’s adult daughter Joanie Lockhart, who returns some years in the future to piece together the truth about what happened to her mother, bringing the whole story full circle.

