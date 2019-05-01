Final Season of ‘Suits’, Start of Spinoff ‘Pearson’ on USA July 17

The ninth and final season of Suits and spinoff Pearson will begin back to back July 17 on USA Network. UCP produces both shows, which will have 10-episode seasons.

The final season of Suits picks up with Manhattan corporate law firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, facing change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey (Gabriel Macht). Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is reeling from the loss of her mentor. While trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn’t want to lose the most important person to him: Donna (Sarah Rafferty). Season nine will follow the legendary lawyer and COO balance their relationship with work, as they fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Samantha, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Alex Williams (Dulé Hill) and Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull).

Suits was created and is executive produced by Aaron Korsh. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic are executive producers alongside Genevieve Sparling, Ethan Drogin and Christopher Misiano.

Pearson centers around disbarred NYC powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) as she adjusts to down-and-dirty Chicago politics. Appointed as Mayor Bobby Novak’s (Morgan Spector) fixer, Jessica is embroiled in a crooked new world where every action has far-reaching consequences. With her compulsion to win, Jessica is forced to reconcile her unstoppable drive with her desire to do the right thing – two things very much at odds, said USA.

Korsh executive produces Pearson alongside showrunner Daniel Arkin, Liman, Bartis and Klein of Hypnotic, along with Kevin Bray and Chris Downey.

The cast includes Bethany Joy Lenz, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, Isabel Arraiza and Chantel Riley.