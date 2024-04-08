Final Season of ‘Evil’ Starts on Paramount Plus May 23

The fourth and final season of drama Evil will be on Paramount Plus May 23. The season’s 14 episodes will premiere weekly.

The drama is about forensic psychologist Kristen, played by Katja Herbers, who teams up with a Catholic seminarian, David, played by Mike Colter, and tech contractor Ben, played by Aasif Mandvi, to investigate supernatural events. Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin and Christine Lahti are also in the cast.

Paramount Plus shared a trailer.

The season sees Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum, David is recruited by the Vatican’s secret service to “remote view” a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil, and Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it.

Paramount Plus teases “one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.”

Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Sam Hoffman are executive producers. The Kings are showrunners.

The first season was on CBS before it shifted to streaming.