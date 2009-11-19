Final Season Of ABC's ‘Lost' Premiering Feb. 2

ABC's mystery-drama series Lost will debut its final season Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010, the network says.

On Feb. 2, ABC will air a Lost recap special from 8-9 p.m., followed by the two-hour premiere from 9-11 p.m.

ABC is also moving the series to Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Lost has aired previously on Wednesday and Thursday nights in a number of timeslots.