Final Season Of ABC's ‘Lost' Premiering Feb. 2
By Alex Weprin
ABC's mystery-drama series Lost will debut its final season Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010, the network says.
On Feb. 2, ABC will air a Lost recap special from 8-9 p.m., followed by the two-hour premiere from 9-11 p.m.
ABC is also moving the series to Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Lost has aired previously on Wednesday and Thursday nights in a number of timeslots.
