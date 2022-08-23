Final ‘Halloween’ Movie on Peacock and in Theaters October 14

Halloween Ends, the final installment of the autumnal horror franchise, debuts on Peacock Friday, October 14, the same day the Jamie Lee Curtis movie hits theaters. It is part of Peacock’s Halloween Horror event.

The original Halloween movie came out in 1978. John Carpenter directed and Curtis starred.

Curtis again plays Laurie Strode, who faces off against Michael Myers.

“Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir,” according to Peacock. “Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

Will Patton plays Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards portrays Lindsey Wallace and James Jude Courtney is The Shape.

David Gordon Green directs.

The franchise was relaunched with Halloween in 2018 and Halloween Kills in 2021. There are a dozen movies in the franchise.

Halloween Ends is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra and Christopher H. Warner.

Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse present the film, a Malek Akkad production, in association with Rough House Pictures.

Other Halloween Horror movies on Peacock include Chucky, Saw, Halloween, The Black Phone, Beast, You Should Have Left and Peacock original They/Them. ■