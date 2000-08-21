The final door

Loretta Young, whose decade-long TV effort, The Loretta Young Show, is most remembered for her opening the door and whirling onto the screen chicly coiffed and in a different outfit each week, died last week of ovarian cancer. She was reportedly 87.

Young received three Emmys for her work on this anthology series, which ran from 1953-1963. The "steel butterfly" is among a handful of glamorous Hollywood actresses who successfully made the transition from movies to TV.

In 1986, after a 23-year hiatus, she appeared in a TV holiday special, Christmas Eve. Her last TV performance was in 1989 in Lady in the Corner.

Young is survived by a daughter, two sons, three grandchildren and a half-sister.