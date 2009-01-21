Final 'Battlestar Galactica' Premiere Posts Double Digit Gains

The first of the final 10 episodes of Battlestar Galactica premiered on Sci Fi Friday, generating double digit gains versus the season four average. Fans tuned in to see if the planet the crew discovered was in fact Earth, and find out the identity of the final cylon.

The episode "Sometimes a Great Notion," drew a 1.6 household rating, just over 1.3 million A18-34, 1.4 million A25-54 and more than 2.1 million total viewers. Those numbers are up 23% in household rating and total viewers, 21% in the 18-49 demo and 15% among 25-54.

Not surprisingly, Sci Fi was the most watched cable network in the 10 p.m. hour among men 18-49 and 25-54.