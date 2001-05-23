Final battle goes to CBS

For the penultimate night of the May sweep, CBS won the Tuesday-night ratings

race in households but came in last among the 'Big Four' in the key

18-through-49 demo.

For the night, CBS averaged a 9.8/16 in households according to Nielsen Media

Research, followed by ABC with a 9.7/16, NBC with a 9.3/15 and Fox with a

6.3/10. In 18 through 49, NBC won handily with a 6.0/16, followed by ABC and

Fox, tied at 4.9/13, and CBS with a 3.7/10.

The night's top show was a one-hour Frasier season-ender, which

averaged a 12.1/19 for its back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m.

The season ender for NYPD Blue (10.4/17) was nudged out by CBS'

Judging Amy (10.5/17) for top honors in households at 10 p.m., with NBC's

The Weakest Link showing some weakness in the No. 3 spot at 7.9/13 for

the time period.

But in 18 through 49ers, CBS' older-skewing audience was evident, with

Amy (4.3/11) dropping to third in the time period behind Blue

(6.2/16) and Link (5.7/15).