FIM To Sell Its Movies on Direct2Drive

As the company said it would in August, Fox Interactive Media is selling movies on its videogame download Website Direct2Drive, aiming in part to let fans of popular franchises download the games, movies, TV shows, comics and other spinoffs associated with them.

The site, owned by FIM's IGN Entertainment division, is now selling download-to-own copies of movies, TV shows and anime programming from 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, Starz Media and its anime company Manga Entertainment, and Central Park Media. FIM had previously only announced intentions to sell content from various Fox divisions on the site.



D2D is selling the movies, which include Fox's X-Men: The Last Stand and Lionsgate's Saw 2, are being sold for standard web prices of between $7.99 and $19.99 per title. TV shows are being sold for the standard web price of $1.99 an episode. The site will begin selling specially priced bundles of related films, TV series and games in the coming months, FIM says.



Movies and TV shows downloaded from the site can be transferred to Windows Media compatible portable devices and movies, TV shows and anime titles are available in DVD quality encoding. Users can also transfer content to up to two PCs and one portable device per PC.